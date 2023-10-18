St. Mary's Man Wanted For Violating Pre-Trial Release

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking Terrell Anthony Duckett, 27, for violating the conditions of his pre-trial release from the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center; his whereabouts are unknown, it is believed he is in the Lexington Park, MD, area.

Terrell Anthony Duckett was scheduled to appear Monday, October 16, 2023, in the District Court for St. Mary’s County, facing charges of Motor Vehicle/Unlawful Taking, Obstructing and Hindering, Failure to Obey a Reasonable/Lawful Order, Theft of $1,500 to under $25,000, and Unauthorized Removal of a Motor Vehicle.

Anyone with information on Mr. Duckett’s location is asked to contact Detective Joseph Bowling at 301-475-4200, ext. 1959, or Joseph.Bowling@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Citizens can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637. Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After receiving a response, continue the conversation. Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown. With Crime Solvers, tipsters may remain anonymous.

Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.