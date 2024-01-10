St. Mary's Man With Outstanding Warrant Gives False Name, Crack Cocaine Found During Traffic Stop

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – In the early hours of Tuesday, January 9, 2024, Deputy Tyler Westphal, while conducting proactive traffic enforcement in Lexington Park, MD, initiated a traffic stop that led to a drug-related arrest.

At approximately 2:33 a.m., Deputy Westphal stopped a 2005 Honda Civic for operating without a front registration plate and additional safety equipment violations. The operator provided a false name, and CDS paraphernalia was observed inside the vehicle. A subsequent search uncovered suspected crack cocaine and related paraphernalia.

The driver of the Honda Civic has been identified as James Perry Bond, 33, of Dameron, MD. A subsequent investigation, including a check of the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), revealed that Mr. Bond was wanted for an outstanding warrant through the Maryland Parole Commission.

As a result of the findings, Mr. Bond was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and charged with CDS: Possession – Not Marijuana and one count of CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.