St. Mary’s Mother Wants Change After Son Bullied And Denied Placement Into Another School

Credit: Quanika Gude

ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. – “He’s such an amazing kid with a bright mind and a big heart.”

That’s how Quanika Gude describes her son who she says was bullied several times in two separate schools.

The bullying started in 2022. Gude says her son has a severe skin condition that has caused kids to bully him. She tells The BayNet that her son came home saying a voice in his head was telling him he should die after he was bullied several times at Green Holly Elementary School. She reached out to the school and talked to the principal, as well as the deputy superintendent several times, sharing the kids names who were bullying her son. When nothing was done about it, she pulled her son from the school and began homeschooling him.

That following summer, before her son was set to attend 6th grade, she requested her son be moved out of the district. The school district responded on August 11th, 2023 to her request by email denying district placement. The email stated:

“The request does not meet the criteria for a school transfer as outlined in the board of education’s regulations JECA-R”

So on August 23rd, 2023, her son began 6th grade at Spring Ridge Middle School. After the initial first week of school, her son was bullied. She said he was physically attacked six times in the first month and only two of the altercations were recorded at the school.

Gude’s son told her that teachers left the classroom often to help others in the hallway or just to stand and watch the hall. This is when several of the attacks would happen.

“My son has not been able to sleep a full night’s rest because he stays up thinking about kids picking on him and constantly attacking him. His mental health has been compromised and he has developed anxiety as well as depression,” said Gude.

Gude says she spoke to other parents and students who attended Spring Ridge and they have similar stories. That’s why she wants something to be done. Not just from the school but from parents too.

“Parents need to take the time to educate their children about simple humility and about how others who may be different than them. They also need to let their children know the importance of accepting themselves so they may learn to accept others.”

The BayNet reached out to the school district and received this response on behalf of Deputy Superintendent of St. Mary’s County Public Schools:

“We take concerns such as these seriously, and we have procedures in place to investigate and address issues that are brought to our attention. Our processes and forms for reporting bullying on our website at https://www.smcps.org/offices/student-services/bullying. Please understand that we are unable to comment about individual issues concerning students.

Gude says her son is still homeschooling and is on the road to recovery. They are seeking professional help for stress, anxiety, and PTSD.

The Gude family is a military family that has hundreds of friends from Maryland to California rallying behind her son, hoping this story helps to shed light on bullying that’s happening across the nation.

“This issue is very serious and very important. There are so many other stories like my child’s who may not have the strength I have to push back or the voice they need to be heard. Others may want to advocate for their child but may not be able to. If my story can save one child and stop one child from feeling the need to harm themselves because of bullying, then I’m on the right path.”

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com