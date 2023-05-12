St. Mary’s Museums Hosting Monthly Activities Outdoor Adventures: Nature & Forest Play For All Ages Series

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – All ages are invited to enjoy new outdoor activities while visiting St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, or the U.S. Colored Troops Interpretive Center in Lexington Park on the second Saturday of the month throughout the year.

These activities encourage visitors to explore nature and the outdoors through curiosity and play. Modeled loosely after “Forest School” learning styles in Denmark and Sweden, the Nature & Forest Play for All Ages Series encourages discovering nature through hands-on, tactile, “no right or wrong way to play” experiences. Age is not a factor; adults need to connect with nature in relaxing, simple ways, just as much as children do!

Themed activities will be held from noon – 2 p.m. on the following dates and locations. Price is included in regular museum admission. Call ahead to pre-register.

St. Clement’s Island Museum (38370 Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point):

May 13, 2022: Nature’s Water Filtration

September 9, 2023: Hibernate, Migrate or Adapt

More information: (301) 769-2222 or Facebook.com/SCIMuseum

Piney Point Lighthouse Museum (44720 Lighthouse Road in Piney Point):

August 12, 2023: Beach Combing

December 9, 2023: Tale of the Christmas Spider

More information: (301) 994-1471 or Facebook.com/1836Light

U.S. Colored Troops Interpretive Center:

June 10, 2023: Insects & Jack-o-Lantern Seed Starts

October 14, 2023: Ghost Leaf Skeleton Rubbings

More information: (301) 994-1471 or Facebook.com/USCTCenter

Registration is not required but encouraged so that we can ensure enough materials for participants. Please call the applicable location ahead of time and let our team know which session(s) you would like to attend. All these activities are included in regular museum admission (U.S. Colored Troops Interpretive Center admission is free; other locations have a fee). Play is rain or shine if there are no safety concerns (e.g., heat advisory, heavy winds, lightning, blizzard conditions, etc.). Please also call location for more information on the weathering-out policy.

About the St. Mary’s County Museum Division

The St. Mary’s County Museum Division was established by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County to collect, preserve, research, and interpret the historic sites and artifacts which illustrate the natural and cultural histories of St. Mary’s County and the Potomac River. These sites include St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, the Old Jail Museum, and the Drayden African American Schoolhouse. With this as its charter, the Museum Division serves as a resource, liaison, and community advocate for all St. Mary’s County public and private cultural assets. For more information, please visit: museums.stmarysmd.com.