St. Mary's Resident Ryan O'Neil In Need Of A Kidney Donor

HOLLYWOOD, Md. – Ryan O’Neil of Hollywood, MD is a fighter among many other things and he is asking for the community’s assistance in helping to find himself a kidney donor.

O’Neil who is only 36 and a long time Ridge, Maryland resident, found himself in need of a kidney after a long time battle with different underlying hereditary conditions majorly affecting his kidneys. O’Neil states, “I watched my father, aunt, uncle, and grandfather go through the same issues.” therefore making a donor necessary for his fight to continue.

O’Neil who enjoys playing billiards, softball, and partaking in small woodworking projects finds himself instead going through dialysis among many other forms of treatment for his longtime fight with his kidneys. And, while going through dialysis is no easy feat, O’Neil says, “I have a great support group, who are actively going through tests to help me, but I’m reaching out for a little more.”

A once active member of the community and sports enthusiast, O’Neil states that, “A transplant would be the world to me, literally.” he continues, “I’ll be able to get back into the joyous things in life and travel more with a second chance.”

According to a MedStar health study, those who undergo a kidney transplant within a week or two are able to notice improvement of conditions. Also according to the MedStar study, about 80% of transplanted kidneys from living donors will last about 10 years without significant issues.

To find out how you could potentially become a donor and to learn more about how to support O’Neil in his fight, please go to https://www.thedonorapp.com/ryanoneil/em/p/o or you can reach out to the Johns Hopkins Living Donor Program, and list Ryan O’Neil as the recipient.