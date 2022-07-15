3:39 pm update: The child’s family member has been located. Thank you for sharing.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – 3:10 p.m. –The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking contact information for the child’s parents/guardian.

If you have information that can assist in help, please call 911 or contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.

The Sheriff’s Office reports the child was found in the area of the Wildewood community pool.

Please share and continue to follow for updates.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com