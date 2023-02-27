Andrea Webb

RIDGE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing incident on Sunday night at around 11:39 pm. The incident occurred in the 13300 block of Point Lookout Road in Ridge.

According to the investigation conducted by the deputies, the altercation between two individuals turned violent, leading to one person being stabbed in the arm.

The victim was immediately transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

The suspect in the case has been identified as Andrea Webb, a 54-year-old resident of Ridge. She allegedly retrieved a steak knife during the argument and used it to stab the victim. Webb has been charged with First and Second-Degree Assault.

The next day on February 27, Webb was released on personal recognizance.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s continues to investigate the incident.

