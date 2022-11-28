Stabbing Investigation Underway In Leonardtown

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On November 28, 2022 at approximately 2:57 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a reported stabbing at 39656 Lady Baltimore Avenue in the St. Clement Shores.

Crews arrived and found a man suffering from a stab wound.

EMS transported the patient to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

Information on the suspect has not been released at this time.

This incident is part of an ongoing investigation, with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office assisting another law enforcement agency in Virginia.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

