State Fire Marshal Investigates Indian Head House Fire That Caused $750,000 In Damages

Credit – Tenth District Volunteer Fire Department

INDIAN HEAD, Md. – The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is currently investigating a large house fire that occurred on April 6, 2023 at approximately 9:46 p.m. in Indian Head. The incident involved a single-family dwelling located at 4860 Smallwood Church Road.

The smoke alarms in the home were activated and alerted the occupants. There were no reported injuries. However, the estimated loss of the structure and contents is $550,000.00 and $200,000.00.

Credit – Office of the State Fire Marshal

Upon arrival, firefighters found a large volume of fire in the roof area. Shortly after their arrival, a structural collapse of the roof structure occurred, which required a defensive attack. Firefighters were unable to extinguish areas of hidden fire and made the determination to allow the fire to burn until it was accessible by master streams the following morning.

100 firefighters were dispatched to the scene, and it took them 14 hours to control the fire. The area of origin is still undetermined, and the preliminary cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Credit – Tenth District Volunteer Fire Department

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

