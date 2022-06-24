State Fire Marshal Investigating RV Fire In La Plata

1994 Overland, Class A RV fire under investigation (photo courtesy of the Office of the State Fire Marshal)

LA PLATA, Md. – Overnight on June 24, 2022, first responders were called to the scene of a vehicle fire at 4490 Jimmy Greens Place. The fire was first discovered by the owner.

At approximately 12:12 a.m., fire and rescue personnel arrived on the scene to find the 1994 Overland, Class A RV showing flames from the engine compartment area.

Crews from Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department extinguished the fire within 20 minutes. No injuries or arrests have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The total estimated vehicle loss is $ 20,000.00.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835.

We will continue to provide any additional updates that we receive.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com