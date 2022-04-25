CHAPTICO, Md. – Two vehicle fires on Sunday night in St. Mary’s County is under investigation. The fire was first discovered by a nearby neighbor.

At approximately 9:15 p.m., on April 24, firefighters from the 7th District Volunteer Fire Department responded to the vehicle fire at 36060 Roosevelt Blvd.

Crews arrived to the scene and found the 2012 Chevrolet Malibu and 2001 Ford F-150 engulfed in flames. Firefighters had the fire under control in under 10 minutes.

The estimated total vehicle loss is approximately $20,000.00. No injuries or damages have been reported.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835.

Photos courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department