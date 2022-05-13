State Fire Marshal Investigating Vehicle Fire In Lexington Park

Photo courtesy of the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Overnight on May 13, first responders were called to the scene of a vehicle fire at 46409 Chapman Drive. The fire was first discovered by the owner.

At approximately 2:35 a.m., fire and rescue personnel arrived at the residence to find a 2006 Acura TSX completely engulfed in flames.

Crews from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department extinguished the fire within 10 minutes. No injuries or arrests have been reported.

The vehicle was completely destroyed by the fire. The total estimated vehicle loss is $6,500.00.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6834.

