LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack is investigating an assault that occurred at Third Base Liquors, located at 28085 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD on May 17, 2023 around 2:20 pm.

If you have any information regarding this incident or recognize the person in this photo, please contact the Duty Officer at the Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955 x0 and reference 23-MSP-017538.

You can remain anonymous!