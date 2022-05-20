State Police Seeking Identity Of Theft Suspect At Family Dollar In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack is investigating a theft that occurred at the Family Dollar, 21703 Great Mills Rd, Lexington Park, MD on Friday, May 13, 2022 at approximately 1:34 p.m.

If you have information about this incident or can identify the person in the photos.

Please contact the duty officer at the Maryland State Police, Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955 x0.

Please reference Case Number: 22-MSP-018619.