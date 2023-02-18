STEAM Night At Indian Head Elementary School

INDIAN HEAD, Md. – Indian Head Elementary School recently hosted a science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) night for families in the community. Annually, the school puts on STEAM-themed nights of fun, food and enrichment opportunities for families at the school to enjoy. The event included educational activities such as crayon making, an air piano simulation with computer-generated imagery (CGI) and coding with Bee-bots.

The annual event was planned and coordinated with the leadership of first-year parent liaison, Chewan Watson; Melissa Ackerman, community school coordinator at Indian Head; and Megan Swinea, science teacher at the school. “I enjoy seeing the smile on the kids’ faces,” Watson said. “Happiness is seeing the families engage in activities and learning something new.” Stations were managed by staff members at the school.

Students and their families had an opportunity to engage in STEAM activities that would not be found in a normal school day. For example, attendees could take their turn outside and see the stars in the evening sky through a telescope right outside the school’s gymnasium. “I’m looking forward to looking through the telescope.” Aaryn and Bailey Miles, fourth graders at the school said. “I want to try the balloon-thing,” London Pickeral, fourth grader, added.

The balloon thing that Pickeral refers to is a wind tunnel – a popular science project designed for students to learn about the movement of air. The clear tube with a natural wind current helps students explore the power of adjusting the speed and direction of airflow according to www.Kodokids.com. Users can put a coffee filter or a piece of tissue paper in the tube and watch it get pushed outside of the tunnel.

STEAM night is an opportunity for families to engage in different activities to bring free resources and experiences to the community. Sponsors for the event included Victor Foulk, director of business development for strategic programs and employees from CGI. They provided Sphero Bots, coding, a selfie station and music creation with PI. Nickolas Demidovich with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was another sponsor at the event who provided the telescopes, stomp rockets and microscopes. Representatives from the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Velocity Center and the chief executive officer (CEO) from the Boys and Girls Club Southern Maryland Chapter both attended the event, offering information about after school programs and camps for students at the school.

