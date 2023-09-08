Stephen Wesley Cartwright, “Steve”, 45, of Northumberland, PA, passed away unexpectedly on August 22, 2023, in Mechanicsville, MD. Born on December 10, 1977, in Washington, DC, he was the son of Gene Cartwright and Dorothy Jaquith Cartwright, both of Clermont, FL. Steve was the loving husband of Heather Cartwright of Northumberland, PA, whom he married on July 19, 2003 in Mechanicsville, MD. He is survived by his children Chloe Rae Cartwright, Wesley Clarke Cartwright, and Connor Stephen Cartwright, all of Northumberland, PA, his siblings Donna Cartwright of Southport, NC, and Gene Ray Cartwright, Jr. of Panama City Beach, FL, his nephews and nieces Blake Metcalfe of AL, Tyler Metcalfe of MD, Chad Cartwright of MD, and Kyle Cartwright of MD, Owen Shovlin of PA, Tierney Shovlin of PA, Kellen Shovlin of PA, Reece Pauling of PA, Nalia Sojka of NJ, and Kamila Sojka of NJ, his mother and father-in-law Diane and Robert Lepley, and the rest of his in-law family Nicole and Shawn Shovlin of PA, Alicia and Kevin Lilley of PA, Kim and Dwayne Deska of PA, and Shawn and Magda Lepley of NJ.

Steve graduated from DeMatha High School in 1995, and earned his Bachelor’s degree from Villanova University in 1999, as well as a Master’s degree from St. Leo’s University in 2018. He pursued a career in law enforcement, serving as a Corporal in the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, retiring in 2020 after 13 years of service. In 2022, he started his own home inspection company, CSI Inspections. Steve enjoyed coaching baseball, playing video games with his children, and spending time with his family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 31, 2023 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held at 4:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Deacon Bill Kyte officiating. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, take the time to talk to someone who needs you and your support. Then, gather your family and or friends and have a drink to celebrate Steve… our dad, husband, son, brother, uncle, and friend.

