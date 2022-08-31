Stephen Pereira Appointed Director Of Technology Services

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Pereira as the county government director of the Department of Technology Services.

Over his 21-year career, Pereira has overseen and implemented business technology change in the government and private sectors. In his previous role as deputy director for Technology Services, he was responsible for technology budgets and contracts, records management, and implementing new information technology policies, standards and training within Calvert County Government.

Pereira has also served as the county’s webmaster, managing the upkeep and improvement of six websites under the Communications & Media Relations Division of the County Administrator’s Office.

Prior to joining Calvert County Government, Pereira worked in the private sector for 19 years, managing technology implementation, digital transformation, e-commerce, digital marketing and business strategy.

“In his time with Calvert County Government, Stephen has routinely proven his technical and business expertise, professionalism and leadership qualities,” said BOCC President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance. “We are confident that he will excel as Technology Services director and we look forward to many more years of his service and leadership.”

“Stephen has made valuable contributions that demonstrate his commitment to enhancing government operations and service to its citizens and employees,” said County Administrator Mark Willis. “With his broad range of experience, strategic execution of continuous process improvements and constant drive to learn, he is well equipped to guide county government through the ever-changing information technology landscape.”

Pereira holds a Master of Business Administration degree in technology management from National ChengChi University in Taipei, Taiwan.

He recently completed the Senior Executives in State and Local Government executive program at the Harvard University John F. Kennedy School of Government. He is also a certified Project Management Professional (PMP) and is Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) certified.