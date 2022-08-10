Steven Francis Moran, 65 of Hollywood, MD passed away on July 31, 2022 at home.

He was born on October 26, 1956 in Patuxent River, MD to the late Florant Otto Moran and Pearl (O’Kane) Moran.

Steven was affectionately known as “Steve” or “Smiley”. He was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, Maryland.

He was employed by LSI, Inc. for over 20 years as HAZMAT Warehouse Manager. Prior to that he was employed by DPA and Wyle as Senior Logistics Analyst. He married his loving wife, Eugenia Murphy on September 6, 1986 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Lexington Park, MD.

He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, Patuxent Lodge 2393 and a faithful member of St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, Hollywood.

He enjoyed taking trips to Ocean City, MD, playing basketball, golfing, and playing in the Pool League.

He is survived by his wife, Eugenia, his brother, Gerald “Gerry” Moran (Mindy) of Great Mills, MD; his nephew, Ricky Falkenstein, his sister-in-law, Nora Falkenstein (Rick) of California, MD. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Graveside Service will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery on a date to be determined.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.