Steven "Steve" Glenn Himes

Steven Glenn Himes, 61 of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on October 02, 2022 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD with his loving family at his side.

He was born on August 14, 1961 in Key West, FL to the late Donald Leroy Himes and Virginia Ann Miller of Hollywood, MD.

On January 28, 1983, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and proudly served his country until his honorable discharge in May 1986 as a Staff Sergeant. On December 2, 2000, he married the love of his life, Sherry Himes in Leonardtown, MD. Together they celebrated over 21 wonderful years of marriage. He was employed as a Senior Mission Assurance Engineer with AXIENT. He had a strong work ethic and was superior in skill and knowledge, working on many NASA missions throughout his career including the Hubble and the James Webb Space Telescope. He received the Robert H. Goddard Quality and Process Improvement Award for his work on the James Webb Space Telescope. In earning this award it was noted that he provided exceptional leadership, dedication and innovation. He provided a “much less-risky method” and greatly improved method of pre-heating the wiring boards. He also served the community as a dedicated EMT/Paramedic (EMPT) for over 31 years. In 2018, while on a flight to Los Angeles to support the James Webb Space Telescope project, a woman onboard had a medical emergency. He suspected a third degree heart blockage. The medical kit onboard the flight had two of the three needed drugs but no cardiac monitor. He administered two of the medications and repeated that three times during the flight to the nearest airport. Due to his quick thinking, he was credited for saving this woman’s life. Steve was very modest and said it wasn’t a big deal, it was natural for him to want to help someone in distress. However to the woman and her family it was a life-saving big deal. Steve loved his job, his colleagues, and his community, but his greatest love was for his family, whom he loved to spend time with.

In addition to his wife, Sherry, Steve is also survived by his sons, Matthew Himes of Hollywood, MD, and Shawn Hayden (Hiroko) of Santee, CA; his grandchildren: Ashley Himes, Erica Hayden and Bradly Hayden; siblings: Susan Basse (Bryan Burchfield) of St. Augustine, FL, David Himes (Ebby Parker) of St. Augustine, FL, Joan Himes of Hollywood, MD and Laura Caspar (Joseph) of Clements, MD; nieces and nephews: Logan Himes, Michael Patterson (Amie), David Himes Jr. and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Donald Leroy Himes.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or a charity of your choice in his memory.

Family will receive friends on a date as yet to be determined at Steve’s home for his Life Celebration.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.