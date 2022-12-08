Michael Maurice Tilghman and Trevor Albert Richardson

HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – On December 4, 2022, Deputy Contic initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle with lights and sirens activated for an equipment violation at 3150 N. Solomons Island Road (Tractor Supply) in Huntingtown.

The vehicle came to a complete stop on the shoulder of the roadway and then continued northbound on Solomons Island Road at a high rate resulting in a vehicle pursuit.

Investigation revealed the vehicle was stolen out of Anne Arundel County. The stolen vehicle continued northbound on Solomons Island Road at speeds over 100 mph through a construction zone and a business district, where it continued to drive erratically.

During the pursuit, the stolen vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a tree. The vehicle became inoperable in the 5800 block of Southern Maryland Blvd. in Lothian. All occupants bailed out from the vehicle in an attempt to flee.

A foot pursuit began across both north and southbound lanes of Rt. 4. Trevor Albert Richardson, 20 of Halethorpe, MD, was apprehended by M/DFC Aurich.

Maryland State Police helicopter was conducting a scan of the vicinity utilizing heat sensor equipment and observed a heat signature in a barn in the 5800 block of Greenock Road in Lothian.

Deputy Contic located and apprehended Michael Maurice Tilghman, 23 of Glen Burnie, under a tarp inside the barn.

Tilghman was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with First-Degree Assault, Unlawful Taking and Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Theft: $1,500 to under $25,000, Resisting Arrest, Reckless Endangerment from Motor Vehicle and Fleeing and Eluding.

Richardson was also transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Unlawful Taking and Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Theft: $1,500 to under $25,000, Resisting Arrest, and Fleeing and Eluding.

Charges are pending against a third occupant of the stolen vehicle. This case remains under investigation.