Photo by Steve Edwards, submitted to 2018 Maryland DNR Photo Contest.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced that hunters reported 10,116 deer taken on the opening weekend of the 2022 Maryland firearm season, Nov. 26-27. Despite bad weather on Sunday, the overall harvest was just 3% lower than last year’s official opening weekend harvest of 10,446 deer. 

The harvest total included 5,090 antlered and 4,697 antlerless white-tailed deer, and 162 antlered and 167 antlerless sika deer. The two-week deer firearm season runs through Dec. 10.

“Hunters experienced excellent deer hunting conditions across the state on Saturday, but rain across most of Maryland slowed the harvest on Sunday,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “The weekend harvest was still strong, and hunters have plenty of time remaining in the season to put some venison in their freezers.”

Hunters in Region A, which includes Allegany, Garrett, and western Washington counties, harvested 1,142 antlered deer, an 11% increase. Hunters in Region B, comprising the rest of the state, harvested 4,110 antlered and 4,864 antlerless deer. The antlered harvest was up 5% while the antlerless harvest declined 11% from last year in the region.

Junior hunters harvested 2,056 deer during the Junior Deer Hunt Days Nov. 12-13. The harvest was 4% higher than the official harvest of 1,972 last year. Juniors registered 1,412 antlered and 644 antlerless deer.

Unofficial results by county are as follows:

CountyJunior Hunt,
Nov. 12-13, 2022		Opening Weekend Firearm Season,
Nov. 26-27, 2022
    Saturday Sunday Weekend
Total
 AntleredAntlerlessJunior
Total		AntleredAntlerlessTotalAntleredAntlerlessTotal 
Allegany13944183312031272072384
Anne Arundel93124867115112233148
Baltimore26935201239440***440
Calvert104146081141141428169
Caroline393271154253407266389496
Carroll1055516045145090162701321,033
Cecil452469141179320443074394
Charles252247125101226183351277
Dorchester          
whitetail492473128133261205171332
sika19102999121220443377297
Frederick161602215414741,01597641611,176
Garrett27985364478047887087565
Harford361046167207374182543417
Howard115169199190***190
Kent462369150245395164965460
Montgomery422163132159291111425316
Prince George’s175226568133***133
Queen Anne’s431861176232408172946454
Somerset          
whitetail353065101139240163349289
sika1011010001
St. Mary’s2018388396179172037216
Talbot342458113181294113950344
Washington111381494471826297031101730
Wicomico          
whitetail6144105113173286246286372
sika30313102352730
Worcester          
whitetail4636821202113314279121452
sika0000110001
Total1,4126442,0564,5104,1018,6117427631,50510,116
*Sunday hunting not permitted.               

