Strong Start Propels Women's Basketball Past Berks

READING, Pa. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Basketball Team (10-5) traveled to Reading, Pennsylvania for their first United East Conference road contest of the new year. The Seahawks defeated Penn State Berks (1-12), 62-50.
How It Happened
- The Seahawks started the game fast with a 13-3 run which featured three pointers from Sam Blaylock, Melanie Aguilar, and Olivia Liszt. Rayna Miller also had a strong start, contributing four points in the opening quarter. The Seahawks led 24-16 after the first 10 minutes of play.
- St. Mary’s continued to keep their foot on the gas and never gave the Nittany Lions the opportunity to chip away at the Seahawk lead in the first half. Rayna Miller continued her strong game by adding a three pointer and a lay up in the second quarter while Liszt, Aguilar, and Blaylock continued to provide a steady contribution on the offensive end. The Seahawks led by 14 at the halftime break.
- Points were hard to come by in the third quarter, but the Seahawk defense stepped up in a big way to keep their double digit lead safe going into the final quarter of play. Melanie Aguilar chipped in four of the Seahawks’ 10 third quarter points.
- The fourth quarter proved to be the finishing touches of a 62-50 Seahawk victory. Olivia Liszt made back-to-back three pointers to begin the period and contributed a layup later on in the quarter. Jamie Velandria got in on the scoring aclon as well .
Inside the Box Score
- Olivia Liszt finished with a team high 19 points, including three three pointers.
- Amira Whitaker came down with a team high 11 rebounds.
- Rayna Miller contributed a career high 10 points in the contest.
.Up Next
- Jan. 13 | 3:00PM | vs. Gallaudet | Washington D.C.
