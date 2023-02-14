Stuart “Stu” Harris Rycraft, 80, of California, MD passed away peacefully on February 04, 2023 at Medstar St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born on March 18, 1942 to the late Albert Rycraft and Myrtle “Baker” Rycraft.

Stuart enlisted into the United States Navy and served in the Vietnam War. When he was honorably” discharged he continued working for the Department of Defense as a Supervisor of the Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Department “AIMD”. He married his beautiful wife Julie Rea Morasch Rycraft on April 25, 1965 at the Patuxent River Chapel. They have spent 57 wonderful years together watching their children grow up and making family traditions and memories. He loved to visit his daughter so that he could spend time with his only grandson Jackson. He loved baseball, especially coaching his son Trevor in little league. Stu also enjoyed being out on the water fishing and crabbing with the family. They enjoyed taking trips to visit family in Utica, NY where he was born and raised. He ran his own home improvements, repairs thru local realtors and banks which was called “Stu’s Re-Do’s! He had a great sense of humor that he shared with his family and friends. He will be missed by many.

He is survived by his loving wife Julie, his children: Trevor A. Rycraft of Rockville, MD and Juleen Rea Hudak (Stephen) of Baltimore, MD; his grandson: Jackson Stuart Hudak of Baltimore, MD and his niece Denise B. Rycraft of California, MD. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Alfred Rycraft.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.