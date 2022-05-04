Laney Wells receiving a scholarship from the Ladies Auxiliary of the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Congratulations to PFVFD’s Laney Wells for receiving a scholarship from the Ladies Auxiliary of the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association!

Since 2010, according to their website, the auxiliary honors one student in each of the Southern Maryland Tri-County area.

This year Laney receives the top honors for Calvert County, Md.

She is also a student with the Calvert County High School Fire / Rescue (CTA) Program. Calvert County Volunteer Fire-Rescue-EMS

Read more about the program and application process here:

https://www.smvfa.net/content/scholarships/