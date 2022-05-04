PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Congratulations to PFVFD’s Laney Wells for receiving a scholarship from the Ladies Auxiliary of the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association!
Since 2010, according to their website, the auxiliary honors one student in each of the Southern Maryland Tri-County area.
This year Laney receives the top honors for Calvert County, Md.
She is also a student with the Calvert County High School Fire / Rescue (CTA) Program. Calvert County Volunteer Fire-Rescue-EMS
Read more about the program and application process here: