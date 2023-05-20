Student Arrested For Loaded Gun At Non-Traditional Program High School In Cheltenham

CHELTENHAM, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating after a student at Non-Traditional Program 9-12 South school in Cheltenham brought a loaded gun onto school property. The 17-year-old student will be charged as an adult.

On May 18, at approximately 9:15 am, the department was notified that Prince George’s Schools security personnel recovered the gun from a 9th grade male student. The preliminary investigation revealed the ghost gun (unserialized) fell from the student’s waistband in the gymnasium.

The student will be charged with handgun on person, dangerous weapon on school property, possession of a firearm by a minor and loaded handgun on person.