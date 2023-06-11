Student Charged After Gun Recovered At High School

BOWIE, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating after a student at Non-Traditional Program North school in unincorporated Bowie brought a loaded gun onto school property. The 18-year-old suspect is Onterrio Wilkinson of Hyattsville.

On Friday, June 9, 2023, at approximately 12:30 pm, the PGPD was notified that Prince George’s County Schools security personnel recovered the gun from the male student’s waistband.

The student will be charged with handgun on person, dangerous weapon on school property, loaded handgun on person and additional charges.