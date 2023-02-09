MARBURY, Md. – On February 8, at 10 a.m., the school resource officer (SRO) at Gail Bailey Elementary School was notified that a knife had been recovered from a 10-year-old student the previous day by school administrators who observed the student showing it to friends.

The SRO initiated an investigation. Parents are urged to talk with their children about bringing inappropriate items to school and the consequences of such actions to include possible criminal charges and or disciplinary actions through the CCPS.

In accordance with Maryland law, due to the student’s age, they cannot be charged in this case. Cpl. Cook is investigating.

