Student In Possession Of Over 10 Grams Of Suspected Marijuana On School Grounds

WALDORF, Md. – On February 15 at 1:40 p.m., school administrators at Westlake High School recovered marijuana paraphernalia from two students outside of the school, but on school grounds.

Upon further investigation, administrators determined another student, age 16, was distributing marijuana on school grounds.

That student was located and found to be in possession of over 10 grams of marijuana.

A school resource officer is conducting an investigation and is consulting with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office regarding criminal charges. PFC Joffe is investigating.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. For more information about the P3 program, click on this link: www.p3intel.com.