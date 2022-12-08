WALDORF, Md. – On December 7, 2022, at approximately 12:20 p.m., two students at Westlake High School began fighting during dismissal.

During the fight, which was captured on school security cameras, one of the students produced what appeared to be a handgun.

A third student got involved, forcibly took the handgun away, and fled the school grounds.

During the investigation, officers were able to identify the individuals involved, to include the student who fled with the handgun.

Officers contacted the students’ parents and conducted home checks, but have not yet recovered the handgun. Initial information indicates the handgun may be a BB gun, but the investigation is ongoing.

The State’s Attorney’s Office has been consulted and charges are forthcoming. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact PFC Joffe at 301-609-3282 ext. 608.

