Student Struck By Bus At Lackey High School; Flown To Children’s Center

File photo – MSPAC Trooper 7

INDIAN HEAD, Md. – A 16-year-old female student was injured in a motor vehicle accident involving a school bus at Henry E. Lackey High School on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene at approximately 2:24 p.m. on August 30, 2023, according to reports. The victim was found suffering from a severe foot injury.

EMS evaluated the patient on the scene and requested a MEDEVAC. Firefighters established a landing zone in a baseball field in the rear of the school for Maryland State Police Aviation Command, Trooper 2.

MSPAC Trooper 2 arrived shortly later and flew the victim to Children’s National Medical Center for treatment.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

