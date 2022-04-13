WALDORF, Md. – On April 13 at 12:54 p.m., a school resource officer and school personnel at Thomas Stone High School were made aware of a 12th grade student who ingested edibles suspected of containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

The student became sick and was transported to a hospital as a precaution.

A preliminary investigation revealed the student may have received the edibles from a person known to them and was aware the edibles contained THC.

Parents are urged to talk with their children about the dangers of ingesting drugs or unknown substances; accidental poisoning is a risk.

A photo of the edibles is attached so parents can observe what the edibles may look like – they come in many shapes and sizes and often look like gummies and other candy.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Officer Curtis at 301-932-2222.

The investigation is ongoing.