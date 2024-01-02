LA PLATA, Md. – The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) will celebrate 2023 Summer and Fall semester graduates on Jan. 12, 2024 during the college’s 25th Winter Commencement. CSM students Stacy Sneed, Jordan Riggs, and Emily Nolen will provide keynote addresses at their respective ceremonies that will be held at the La Plata Campus, and live streamed.

Stacy Sneed

The CSM School of Liberal Arts commencement will begin at 10 a.m. and Sneed, of Charles County, will address her class. Sneed, pictured right, returned to CSM as an adult learner and credits the professors at CSM with their patience and encouragement as she found her footing pursuing her Communications degree. Sneed consistently achieved a place on CSM’s Dean’s List and was honored with multiple scholarships. Thirty-seven years after graduating from high school, Sneed will share that she is proud to be graduating from CSM and hopes to inspire others to pursue their dreams, no matter how long it takes.

Jordan Riggs

The CSM School of Professional and Technical Studies commencement ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. and Riggs, of St. Mary’s County, will address his class. Riggs, pictured left, came to CSM as a full-time student after graduating as a proud Leonardtown High School tri-athlete. He completed an internship with Integrated Program Solutions and is currently an intern at the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Webster Outlying Field. Riggs was the president of the National Society of Black Engineers Southern Maryland Chapter and was twice selected to represent the CSM student experience before CSM’s Board of Trustees. Riggs will pass along to his classmates that, “talk without action is just a dream.”

Emily Nolen

CSM’s School of Science and Health commencement will be held at 4 p.m. and Nolen, of Calvert County, will address her class. Although she holds a bachelor’s in History from Azusa Pacific University, Nolen, pictured right, returned to college to pursue her passion for women’s health and to become a nurse practitioner. She recently accepted a job placement as a nurse at CalvertHealth Medical Center, where she also currently works as a patient care technician. Nolen will share that she is thrilled to be realizing a childhood dream to enter the health care field, and will encourage her fellow graduates to travel and explore in order to expand their worldviews.

CSM Winter Commencement Schedule CSM’s Winter Commencement activities will take place at the Physical Education Center (PE Building) at the La Plata Campus. CSM holds three commencement ceremonies on the same day to align with the college’s schools. On Jan. 12, the schedule of ceremonies will be: School of Liberal Arts at 10 a.m. School of Professional and Technical Studies 1 p.m. School of Science and Health at 4 p.m.

Tickets are not required to attend each ceremony. Guests are strongly encouraged to arrive at least 30 minutes before the ceremony begins. Doors will close when the procession begins, and guests arriving after the doors close may view the ceremony via livestream at www.csmd.edu/graduation. A video of each commencement will also be available for viewing on the college’s YouTube channel — https://www.youtube.com/@CSMDTube/playlists — following the events.

The safety of CSM students, guests and employees is of utmost importance. CSM will conduct bag checks at commencement, and all individuals may be subject to a bag check before entry. CSM Public Safety officials encourage guests to leave large secondary bags, diaper bags and backpacks in their vehicles or at home as these will be subject to the bag check process at the door.

Photos from graduation will be available at no cost at https://csmphoto.zenfolio.com/24jangrad.