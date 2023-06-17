Sublime Soul Summer Solstice Celebration

LA PLATA, Md. – Come one, come all! Do you have any plans kick off Summer? Join Sublime Soul on June 24th to celebrate the Summer Solstice! Sublime Soul is a holistic wellness center that will be hosting its second vendor fair of the year. With so many fun activities happening inside and outside, you won’t want to miss this event!

This will be full of fun and excitement, especially because Sublime Soul is hosting a variety of small business from all across the Southern Maryland area. There will be fresh juice, handmade jewelry, flash tattoos, lots of crystals, local artists, antiques, essential oil products, and much more! Enjoy exciting activities such as face painting, a variety of games, raffle prizes, mini astrology and oracle readings, a prize wheel, and more fun for people of all ages. Everyone loves the start of summer, so come support many local businesses for this community-oriented event!

Credit: Sublime Soul Shop

Sublime Soul is on a mission to spread positivity and light to all who walk into their shop, and this event is another beautiful opportunity to do just that. This will be one of their largest events ever. Their Earth Day event was very well received by the Southern Maryland community, with hundreds of people turning out for the celebratory fun. Many of the amazing vendors from that successful event will be returning, but there will also be some exciting new faces and new products for this summer crowd.

As a fun addition to the festivities, there will be a treasure hunt in shop! A limited number of prizes will be hidden around the store with some amazing treasures to win, so make sure to swing by early and hunt down a grand prize! Anyone who stops by and spends $50 or more will get a free prize wheel spin during the event.

Credit: Sublime Soul Shop

Rain or shine, the Summer Solstice Celebration will be in full swing! Come meet and greet other locals and make some friends at this family friendly event! This is an all-day event on June 24th, starting at 11 AM and running until 7 PM. It will be outside in the parking lot and inside Sublime Soul at 78 Drury Dr in La Plata.

Credit: Sublime Soul Shop

For more information you can visit their website at:

http://www.sublimesoulshop.com

You can also follow their page on Facebook and Instagram @SublimeSoulShop and you can email them at contact@sublimesoulshop.com