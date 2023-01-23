Superintendent Navarro To Participate As Panelist In National Discussion On Equity-Based Leadership

LA PLATA, Md. – Superintendent of Schools Maria Navarro, Ed.D., will represent Charles County later this month as a panelist with the International Center for Leadership in Education to discuss her experience with equity-based leadership.

Navarro is helping to lead the webinar panel as part of, “A Framework for Equity-Based Leadership,” set for 4 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31. The panel is virtual and will feature superintendents who will discuss their work and experiences in helping to lead transformation in education, and the topic of creating a framework for equity-based leadership. Dr. Navarro will share her experiences as a new superintendent in Charles County, and how she is applying her expertise to impact equity and student achievement.

The panel is open to the public and participants are encouraged to register in advance to access the webinar link. Click here to register for the webinar. Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) will share a recording of the panel on the school system website at www.ccboe.com following the webinar.

Joining Navarro on the panel are Susan Enfield, Ed.D., superintendent, Washoe County School District, Nevada; Joel Boyd, Ed.D., superintendent, Lowell Public Schools, Massachusetts; and Joseph Davis, Ph.D., superintendent, Ferguson-Florissant School District, Missouri.

Charles County Public Schools provides 27,598 students in grades prekindergarten through 12 with an academically challenging education. Located in Southern Maryland, Charles County Public Schools has 37 schools that offer a technologically advanced, progressive and high quality education that builds character, equips for leadership and prepares students for life, careers and higher education.

