Susan Andrea Foy, 67, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on November 23, 2023, Thanksgiving Day, her most loved holiday.

Susan was born on March 23, 1956, to John and Joyce Earman in the bustling city of Washington, DC. After Susan graduated from Southern High School, she pursued a degree in art at Maryland School of Arts.

She began work as a florist and loved what she did for a living. It was a fulfilling job, as she was able to bring joy to people’s lives through her creations. Whether it was a simple bouquet for a loved one or a grand centerpiece for a wedding, she always put her heart and soul into each arrangement. Despite the long hours and physical demands of the job, she never lost her passion for floristry. It was a career that allowed her to express herself creatively and make a positive impact on others. She was grateful for the opportunity to do what she loved every day.

Susan was blessed with two sons, Samuel Sorrels of Bushwood, MD, Stephen Sorrels of Mechanicsville, MD, and daughter-in-law Tonya Sorrels of Mechanicsville, MD. Susan was a loving mother and grandmother. She worked hard to provide for her sons and instilled in them important values such as honesty, kindness, and hard work.

In her free time, she had time to pursue her love of painting, making flower arrangements, reading the Bible, and listening to gospel music as well as sharing her faith with others.

Susan was predeceased by her parents John and Joyce Earman. She is survived by her children, brothers John Earman of Huntingtown, MD, James Earman of North Beach, MD, sister Sandy Wallace of Edgewater, MD, and grandchildren Savannah Sorrels, Andrew Sorrels, Gabriel Sorrels, and Gracie Sorrels.

All services are private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.