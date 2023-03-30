Susan Ann Zienda

Susan left this world surrounded by love on March 27, 2023 at Hospice House of St. Mary’s in Callaway, MD.

Susan was born in Baltimore, MD on June 6, 1948, and continued to live there until relocating to St. Mary’s County when she met, and got married on April 25, 1986 to her husband Joe in Baltimore, MD.

She happily lived out her life there, with jobs at Ames Department Store and Hallmark. Later, she settled comfortably into the role of homemaker, and babysitter to her niece Kelsi, and her grandchildren.

Sue loved spending time tending to her gardens, and watching and feeding what she called her “woodland creatures”. She was an avid reader, loved theatre productions, and looked forward to her beach vacations and the trips and cruises she took with Joe and her family. She also made many trips to Baltimore to spend time and special occasions with her family back home.

Susan was preceded in death by her loving parents, Vernon and Mary Ford, and her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Joseph and Marge Zienda.She is survived by her devoted husband of 36 wonderful years, Joseph Zienda, her beloved children Michelle Kramer and her husband Edward, Melissa Boyce and her husband Jason, Melissa Schaecher and her husband Pete. Susan was the proud Nana (Gram) of Stephani Baldwin and her husband Cory, Eddie Kramer, Jaelyn Boyce, Skylar Boyce, Justin Boyce, Brandon Morris, Laila Morris, and Charlie Schaecher. She was also blessed with two great granddaughters, River and Bristol Baldwin. Susan was the oldest of 3 siblings, and is survived by her sister Viola Jameson, along with Judi Bonds and her husband James. Susan was always grateful for the love and support of her many nephews and nieces (Michael, Duane, Steven, Joey, Heather and Tiffany) along with their spouses and children. She has also left behind her dear sister-in-law Brenda Lunn and her husband Karl, and her brother-in-law, Tony Zienda.

Susan was an extremely loving person and lived her life with kindness, she will be greatly missed by her entire family and many friends.

There will be a Life Celebration Visitation on Wednesday, April 5th, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 12:00 p.m., celebrated by Pastor Matt Hall at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens at 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Bonds, Duane Jameson, Steven Bonds, Eddie Kramer, Brandon Morris and Justin Boyce. Honorary pallbearers are Ed Kramer and Jason Boyce.

Donations in Sue’s memory may be made to:

MedStar Health

Hospice at St. Mary’s: www.medstarhealth.org/locations/hospice-of-st-marys

Glioblastoma Foundation: www.glioblastomafoundation.org/get-involved

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P. A. Leonardtown, MD