Susan Irene Lacey, 76, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, passed away on August 9, 2022.

Susan was born on September 11, 1945, to James and Roberta Oliver in Mechanicsville, MD.

Alongside the joy of raising her children, Susan worked multiple jobs over time as a cashier, custodian, and at Chaptico Market, Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, Perkins, and Ruby Tuesdays.

Susan had three children; Brenda Lacey of Mechanicsville, MD, Catherine Watson (Santo) of Woodford, VA, and Francis Lacey of Florida.

Susan enjoyed playing bingo, cards, and sewing. She loved the Lord and was a long-time member of Christ Church Chaptico. Susan immediately lit up any room she entered and made an impact on so many people. She loved her friends and family and filled her home with warmth and kindness. We will miss her greatly.

Susan and her loving companion Tommy Quade were introduced by Susan’s niece Nina and were together for nearly 10 years. They loved to spend time together and enjoyed going to card parties.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents, James and Roberta Oliver, and her brother, Donnie Oliver (Mary Ann). She is survived by her children and her siblings; James Oliver, Jr. (Linda) of Mechanicsville, MD, Nellie Kaufman (Bernie) of Mechanicsville, MD, Rommaine Johnson (Bobby) of Mechanicsville, MD, Lemuel Oliver (Brenda) of Mechanicsville, MD, Paul Oliver (Barbara) of Mechanicsville, MD, Rosalie Morgan of Mechanicsville, MD, Henry Oliver (Arleene) of Mechanicsville, MD, Kenny Oliver of Mechanicsville, MD, Georgia Hurry of Mechanicsville, MD, Yevonne Oliver of Lacross, VA. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Jessica “Jess” Lewonick (Mike), Joe Miller, Adina Watson, Diego Watson, Bradley Lacey, and Shaun Lacey.

The family will receive friends for the visitation on August 15, 2022, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm with the Funeral Service beginning at 12:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Interment will follow the service at Christ Church Chaptico, 25390 Maddox Road, Chaptico, Maryland 20621.

