Susan Marie Cusic, “Sue”, 56, of Clements, MD, formerly of LaPlata, MD, passed away on October 10, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Born on January 6, 2022 in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Joan F. Dement and the late James L. Dement, Sr. She was the life partner of Joseph R. Cooper.

She is survived by her children Brittany Sue Hewitt (James Vernon) of Clements, MD, Christy Marie Cusic (Lawrence Bryan Thomas) of Chaptico, MD, and John Tyler Cusic (Annette Christine Braun) of Clements, MD, her stepdaughters Ashley Michelle Quade (Michael Quade), and Casey Leigh Rhinefield (Brandon Rhinefield), and Abby Cooper, her grandchildren John Quincey Hewitt and Magnolia Rae Hewitt, her brother James Leroy Dement (Deborah) of Clements, MD, her aunt and uncle Ruth Haskell and Robert Haskell, as well as her nieces and nephews Rachel Stepp, Ryan Stepp, and Jared Stepp. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her uncle, James H. Wald.

Susan moved to St. Mary’s County, MD from LaPlata, MD in 1976. She graduated from Chopticon High School in 1984, she then earned her associate’s degree from College of Southern Maryland in 2001.

Susan was a Management Analyst for Navy NSWCDD- Operations Department for 38 years. She was a member of 4-H and the SOMD Horse Drill Team, and enjoyed horseback riding, camping, spoiling her grandbabies, and spending time with friends and family.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers and eulogies recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 10:00 AM in the funeral home chapel.

Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery, Helen, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Joseph Ronald Cooper, Leroy James Dement, John Tyler Cusic, James Vernon Hewitt, Bryan Thomas, and David Edwards.

Honorary pallbearers will be John Quincey Hewitt, Robert Haskell, Bobby Haskell, Jared Stepp, Marty Maddox, Patrick Riffle, Autumn Edwards, David Hayden, Michael Quade, Jr., Greyson Quade, Carson Rhinefield, Colten Rhinefield, and Skylar Martinez.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.