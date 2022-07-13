Susan Marie Lunceford, 72, of Mechanicsville, MD, formerly of Indian Head, MD, passed away on July 3, 2022 at her home. Born on February 8, 1950 in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Marie Irene Lipsie (Walter) and the late Joseph Walter Dyer. Susan is survived by her son, Stephen Lunceford (Carla) of Mechanicsville, MD and two grandchildren, Seth and Noah. She was preceded in death by her siblings Joseph Dyer and David Dyer.

Susan graduated from La Reine High School in 1968. She was an Inventory Manager Specialist for the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Indian Head for 34 years, retiring in January 2008. Susan moved to St. Mary’s County, MD from Charles County, MD two years ago. She was an animal lover who always had a treat for the dogs in the neighborhood, and was always willing to help a friend in need.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 10:00AM in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Mechanicsville, MD with Father Keith Woods officiating. Interment will follow in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery, Waldorf, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Noah Lunceford, Seth Lunceford, Stephen Lunceford, and Carla Lunceford.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

