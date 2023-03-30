Andrew Arthur Gordon

HUGHESVILLE, Md. – On March 27 at 9:44 a.m., officers responded to a business in the 8300 block of Old Leonardtown Road in Hughesville for the report of a destruction of property.

Initial investigation revealed that an unknown suspect was carrying a large chain link and using it to smash out windows of vehicles to steal items from inside.

Officers located the suspect, Andrew Arthur Gordon, 21 of Waldorf, nearby with the stolen items and the chain link, and he was taken into custody without incident. Officers recovered additional stolen items from Gordon and returned the property to those victims as well.

Gordon was arrested and charged with theft, malicious destruction of property, rogue and vagabond, second degree assault, and concealing a dangerous weapon.

On March 28, a judge ordered the Gordon could be released on personal recognizance. Corporal B. Morrison investigated.