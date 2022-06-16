Clifton DeWayne Trent

WALDORF, Md. – On June 6 at 12:20 a.m., officers responded to a convenience store in the 3300 block of Leonardtown Road in Waldorf for the report of a robbery.

A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect entered the business, approached a clerk, and asked for cigars. The clerk got the cigars, but the suspect suddenly pulled the clerk over the counter and stole them from his hand. The suspect then walked behind the counter and stole additional packs of cigars before fleeing on foot.

Officers pursued leads and identified the suspect as Clifton DeWayne Trent, 30, of Waldorf. An arrest warrant was obtained.

On June 15, Trent was located by members of the CCSO Warrant Unit. He was arrested and charged with robbery, theft, and second-degree assault.

On June 15, a district court commissioner released Trent from the Charles County Detention Center after he paid 10% of a $5,000 bond.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. For more information about the P3 program, click on this link: www.p3intel.com.