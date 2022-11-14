Joshua Molette Anderson

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with a recent fatal stabbing. The suspect is 24-year-old Joshua Molette Anderson of Upper Marlboro.

He’s charged with the murder of 34-year-old Ian Persaud of Upper Marlboro.

On October 30, 2022, at approximately 3:30 am, the victim was stabbed in a parking lot in the 5000 block of Brown Station Road in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro. He was transported to the hospital where he died a short time later.

Through various investigative techniques, Anderson was identified as the suspect. Multiple tips into Prince George’s County Crime Solvers assisted with the closure of this case. The motive for the stabbing remains under investigation.

Anderson is charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. He is in the custody of Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)

Please refer to case 22-0052722.