CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. – The suspect wanted for a fatal shooting in August is in custody. The suspect is 32-year-old Randy McFail of Capitol Heights. He’s charged with fatally shooting 22-year-old Robert Earl Price of Washington, DC.

On August 7, 2022, at approximately 6:30 pm, patrol officers were called to the 4100 block of Southern Avenue in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights for a reported shooting.

Officers located Price in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect shot the victim during a dispute. They were known to each other. McFail was taken into custody on Tuesday by the City of Bowie Police Department.

McFail is charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. He is in the custody of Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Please refer to case number 22-0037892.