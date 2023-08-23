CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – On Sunday, August 20, 2023, at approximately 3:52 PM, the subject pictured entered the Walgreens in Charlotte Hall with what appeared to be money in his hand. Once in the soap aisle, he removed the trash bag seen from his pocket and filled it with items from the shelves.

The suspect then walked out of the store, failing to pay for any of the items he removed from the shelves. He was last seen walking towards the Wendy’s parking lot.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect and or this incident is asked to contact Deputy A. Tasciotti #398 at Alexander.Tasciotti@stmaryscountymd.gov or call 301-475-4200 ext. 8151. Case #44624-23

You can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637.

Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown.

With Crime Solvers you never have to give your name. If your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

On Thursday, August 17, 2023, an unidentified woman went into the Walgreens in Charlotte Hall and left with multiple unpaid items totaling over $1,000.