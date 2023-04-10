Suspects Buy Balloons Then Steal Electric Scooter In Front Of Dollar Tree Store

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the persons pictured in a theft investigation.

On Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at 8:55 pm, the two male subjects entered the Dollar Tree store at the 22500 block of MacArthur Boulevard in California.

As they walked into the store, the man in the blue denim jacket pointed to a personally owned scooter that was parked in the entry to the store.

The subjects purchased balloons and took the scooter as they walked out of the store. The scooter is an electric E Trax scooter.

Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects or this incident is asked to contact Deputy Travis Wimberly at 301-475-4200, ext. 78086 or email travis.wimberly@stmaryscountymd.gov. Case # 10251-23 Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.