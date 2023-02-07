Berry Elementary School

WALDORF, Md. – The investigation into the suspicious package outside of the Berry Elementary School and Mattawoman Middle School campus is continuing.

All students and staff who were already at the school this morning prior to 9 a.m. are safe and accounted for inside of the school.

Police have notified school officials that it is safe for students and staff to be inside of the school. We will continue to notify you with any updates.

All Berry bus riders are safe and accounted for at Westlake High School.

Berry parents with students who ride a bus to school can pick up their child at Westlake, starting at 10:30 a.m.

Please bring a photo ID when picking up your child from the school.