Sustainment Group teams net two NAVAIR Commander’s Awards

NAVAIR Deputy Commander Tom Rudowsky (left) and NAVAIR Office of Small Business Programs Director Shelby Butler (right) present NAVAIR Deputy Director of International Sustainment Jeff Heron with the NAVAIR Small Business Advocacy Award – Team Category

NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md. — Two Sustainment Group teams won Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) Commander’s Awards in the categories of small business advocacy and business innovation at a ceremony here April 20.

The Security Cooperation Programs Office (SCPO) received the Small Business Advocacy Award in the team category for promoting, practicing and upholding the principles of NAVAIR’s Small Business Programs.

The Sustainment Group’s Re-Imagine Office of the Chief of Naval Operations (OPNAV) Team won in the Business Innovation – Transaction or Affordability Focus category for developing the Cost and Readiness Impact Model (CRIM), a suite of interactive analytics programs that link investments to fleet outcomes.

“They [the winners] thought differently about the problem and redefined how they executed to achieve required outcomes,” said NAVAIR Deputy Commander Tom Rudowsky. “They focused on what is working and scaled it. They were cost conscious and data driven. They strengthened partnerships through collaboration and trust, and they included and empowered everyone on their team.”

Small Business Advocacy Award

The SCPO used small businesses to help provide their international partners with the improved speed of product delivery and sustainment flexibility mandated by executive-level leadership in a constantly evolving operational environment. NAVAIR Deputy Director of International Sustainment Jeff Heron said small businesses give the SCPO agile, flexible resources to adapt to rapidly changing requirements.

“They have been doing great work leveraging small businesses to support foreign military sales (FMS) in areas where we need additional capacity or no longer support domestically,” he said.

In support of the International Sustainment Center (ISC) Team, SCPO and small businesses executed an Excess Defense Article FMS case for the Tactical Airlift Program Office (PMA-207) for 10 aircraft. The team then coordinated maintenance regeneration efforts to return them to Federal Aviation Administration safe for flight airworthiness condition and status.

Additionally, the ISC relied on small businesses during the award period to provide F/A-18 modifications and long-term preservation and storage; H-1 aircraft rotor blade refurbishment; and H-60 component repair.

NAVAIR Deputy Commander Tom Rudowsky (left) presents Sustainment Group Chief of Staff James Wojciechowski with the NAVAIR Commander's Award for Business Innovation – Transaction or Affordability Focus (Team) category

Business Innovation Award

As part of the Vice Chief of Naval Operations Re-Imagine OPNAV initiative — and in coordination with OPNAV Logistics Requirements Group (N82), OPNAV Air Warfare Division (N98) and headquarters, Marine Corps — the Sustainment Group developed CRIM to help make better-informed investment decisions. CRIM is a suite of interactive analytics programs that uses an extensive data set to take into account all aspects of the operational and sustainment environments through advanced data analysis, machine learning and artificial intelligence. It will provide program offices with the ability to tie stakeholder requirements to assessment metrics and value-based outcomes that positively impact cost per tail and per flight hour, as well as mission capable (MC) and full mission capable rates.

“The technology required to win has made aircraft and weapons systems more complex,” said Sustainment Group Chief of Staff James Wojciechowski. “Added to this is OPNAV’s need for quality supporting data to justify, better understand and assess program requirements. CRIM will enable the Navy to identify, prioritize and optimize high-leverage investment opportunities by providing an outcome-focused, high-fidelity modeling capability that is applicable across a wide range of organizational applications.”

Initially developed to help inform decision makers on how to better allocate program-related engineering and logistics sustainment dollars, CRIM is already yielding results. Its model for the V-22 Osprey indicated reallocating $28 million to replenish a prioritized list of parts would result in four additional MC aircraft. It also indicated another $30 million investment would provide an additional 16 MC aircraft, but that a second, $19 million investment would only produce one additional aircraft. The model has also helped the Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft Program Office (PMA-290) with a business case analysis on developing intermediate-level repair capability and reliability improvements.

Rudowsky said keeping the fleet first is foundational to any naval aviation endeavor. “It is the ‘why’ behind NAVAIR efforts,” he said. “Each of you, and your teammates, are living NAVAIR’s core values. You start with the fleet. You change the game.”