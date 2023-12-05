Swimsuit-Clad Runners Set To Hit The Streets In Annapolis

Credit: Santa Speedo Run Annapolis via Facebook

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – If you’re in Annapolis on Saturday, December 16th, don’t be alarmed when you see a bunch of guys running around in Speedos.

It’s the annual Santa Speedo Run! This year the organizers have partnered with the Annapolis Boys and Girls Club and will accept toys and food donations during the event.

The Santa Speedo Run Annapolis was started in 2006 with the mission of bringing holiday cheer to the local community. They have collected thousands of toys over the years to give to children in need.

Check-in and donation drop-off begins at 11 am at O’Brien’s Oyster Bar and Seafood Tavern. Then at 12:15 pm, everyone gets together to sing some Christmas carols and take pictures. The run/stroll starts at 12:30 pm, followed by an after-party with live music until 3 pm.

According to the website, Speedo-like bathing suits are required for men with Santa hats and beards encouraged. Ladies are urged to wear swimsuits but skorts or any other type of Christmas gear works too.

Registration is still open online. The run costs $25.

