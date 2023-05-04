T-Bone Collision On Piney Point Road Sends One To Hospital

PINEY POINT, Md. – On May 4, 2023, at approximately 3:53 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Piney Point Road at the intersection of Driftwood Drive and Francis Lane.

Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved in a T-bone collision with one occupant injured.

EMS evaluated the patient on the scene and transported them to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment. One care refusal was signed on the scene.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.