LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Student Visionaries of the Year is a leadership development opportunity provided by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, a non-profit organization that aims to cure blood cancers. It is a seven-week fundraising challenge beginning on January 6th and ending on February 24th.

Team Fighting4TheFuture is a team in Southern Maryland with students spanning multiple high schools, led by Great Mills High School students Aarav Sharma, Angela Hou, and Jiny Lin. The team will be hosting a free entry mini winter carnival on January 13 at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum, from 11 – 4:00 PM. The event includes live bands, games, raffled gift baskets, food, and more fun!

Donations are welcome and will benefit Team Fighting4TheFuture’s fundraiser campaign.

If any businesses or organizations are interested in partnership, you can email the team at teamfighting4thefuture@gmail.com.

To donate to the team, you can click here.

